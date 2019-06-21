20 June 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Teachers in Khartoum - Postpone the Start of the School Year

Khartoum — The Khartoum Teachers Committee called for postponing the start of the school year that is now scheduled for June 30 until the military has withdrawn from the streets and a civilian-led government has been formed.

At a press conference on Wednesday Duriya Omar, head of the committee, said that the massive military deployment in the main streets of the capital hinders students to access schools. She demanded the return of the military forces to the barracks.

Psychological impact

Omar warned that the heavy military presence on the streets has a psychological and social impact on the pupils. She also explained that families have concerns and worries over their children.

She pointed to the deterioration of the school environment, the destruction of buildings and the collapse of some of them.

