Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo Praises Role of Sudanese Women

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has praised the patriotic role being played by the Sudanese women for boosting the unity and stability of Sudan, indicating that the women have been suffering from different problems in the past period, especially in the rural areas.

Addressing Thursday at the Friendship Hall the initiative of Nelein Moqran (confluence) of Sudanese women, Daglo has affirmed the rejection of foreign agenda.

The initiative was aimed for authorization for the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to form a government of competencies.

Daglo stressed the importance of women participation in the negotiation committees for establishment of a government of competencies.

He described the current differences as ones of agendas, calling on all the political forces to agree on formation of the government.

He affirmed the keenness to hold a free and fair election under international and African observation.

He called on the Forces of Freedom and Change to participate with others in formation of a competencies' government.

Lt. Daglo stressed the importance that the solution in Sudan shall be inclusive and satisfactory to all people, emphasizing that work will continue until holding of free and fair elections.