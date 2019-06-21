20 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Abyei Association Calls for Peaceful Solutions in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Islamic Abyei Association (IAA) menders have insisted that Abyei Area is a Sudanese land.

The members assured supporting the Sudanese political movements and called upon the political forces to work for unification of visions and thoughts to guarantee peaceful solutions for political disputes in the country.

The IAA members have appealed to Transitional Military Council (TMC) to hurry up arrangements for holding poll.

The members, assured IAA should participate during "the Transitional Ruling Period" at all levels.

Former member of national assembly Majed Jack Akur who is currently chairs IAA called TMC at a forum held at SUNA premises Thursday that the council has to give concern for Abyei Area and provided the essential commodities and services to its people.

He explained that commodities at local markets in the area recorded high prices

.Moreover Majed urged TMC to give special concern to Abyei people particularly Muslins due to the fact that some of them went apostasy from Islam following 2005 events and that at that time mosques and worship places were destroyed.

Sudan

Protesters Holding Night Marches

Sudan protest groups plan night marches in an attempt to pressure the military for a return to civilian rule.… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.