Liberia: Maritime Boss, Dr. James Kollie Questions Sayma Syrenius Cephas

-On Why His Name Is Mentioned Among Corrupt Officials of Govt.

Recent indictment of several former and current officials of government by Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephas who is yet to be confirmed by the Liberian Senate as Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia, one of those indicted, Dr. James Kollie, Jr., the head of the Liberia Maritime Authority has seriously taken issue with the Solicitor General designate wondering as to what gave reason for his name to be mentioned in the indictment.

In a communication addressed to Cllr. Sayma Syrennius Cephas, Solicitor General (Designate) Ministry of Justice dated on June 19, 2019, Dr. James Kollie, Jr., questioned the Solicitor General designate as to what 'basis upon which his name was mentioned on a list of 'persons of interest' issued by him on 19 June 2019"