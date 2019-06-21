Liberia: Sen. Oscar Cooper Withdraws From COP

Margibi County Senator Oscar Cooper has with immediate effect withdraw his membership from the Council of Patriots (COP).

The Council of Patriots (COP) is a group of Liberians who organized the just ended planned June 7 protest against the government of Liberia.

Addressing journalists Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his Capitol building office in central Monrovia, Senator Cooper said his decision to withdraw from the group is to create for himself time to focus on his constituents.

"I Senator Oscar A. Cooper take this opportunity to formally withdraw my membership and a role as advisor to the Council of Patriots (COP). I greatly appreciate the opportunity to have been one of the initial organizers with other great Patriots," Senator Cooper said.

The Margibi County Senator indicated that his decision to form part of the group was only intended for the planned June 7 protest and nothing else.

Senator Cooper further asserted that his move to support the group was to encourage the ordinary Liberians to challenge inequality and the abuse of power.

"My reason for giving my support was to encourage Liberians to challenge inequality and the abuse of power and to be brave enough to ask questions and hold the three branches of government accountable to the people. This, I believe, is what the June 7 protest has stated," he noted.

The tough talking Senator stated that though he believes that one protest cannot make a true and real change, but added that he is glad that Liberians have begun to demand answers from their leadership.

Senator Cooper stated though he is no longer a member of the group but remains open to the group to providing some pieces of advice when called upon.

He maintained that he would continue to speak on issue of ills in society, thus, calling the judiciary to ensure that Representative Yekeh Korlubah gets fair trial.

He thanked the Ministry of Justice through the Liberia National Police (LNP) for the level of security provided the group during the June 7 Protest.