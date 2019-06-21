Liberia: AFELL Laments Growing Sgbv Cases

-Calls For Justice

The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) is calling for justice in the growing and alarming alleged sexual and gender-based violence being perpetrated against women and children, some of which have resulted to gruesome deaths.

In a statement released Tuesday June 18, 2019 in Monrovia, AFELL said the government is under statutory and constitutional duties to its citizens to ensure that alleged perpetrators and suspects are brought to justice and do not go with impunity.

"We therefore, expect all the legal appropriate procedures and measures be taken to ensure the rule of law prevails in our country," AFELL said in a statement read by its President, Attorney Vivian Neal.

The group said one of the key measures is that since the police are charged with gathering evidence, they must be equipped with the necessary technology and expertise in order to investigate and their investigations to scientific and logical conclusions.

AFELL however lamented that it is unfortunate when the police investigate cases that result to death of alleged sexual and gender-based violence, most of the time nothing substantial is heard about the cause of death or alleged perpetrators being prosecuted.

"In light of the foregoing, we are concerned about the outcome of these current and pending cases.: Vivian Wleh, a 15-year old allegedly gang raped to death in the New Georgia community, the alleged brutal and barbaric murder of Joyce Otu-Jawheh in Congo-Town, the murder of 31-year-old Jackie Anderson, mother of three children in Gardnersville, the death of 21-year-old Odell Sherman who was found unconscious in the home of Rev. Emmanuel Giddings and later died at the ELWA Hospital as well as Yatta Kamara whose lifeless body was found at the Palm Spring Resort in Congo-Town," AFELL added.

Meanwhile, AFELL is warning parents to perform their duties by monitoring and protecting their children.

"Pursuant to our culture where the entire village is responsible for each child, we are calling on parents especially to perform their roles in guiding, monitoring and protecting their children. We are also calling on religious and traditional leaders, well-meaning Liberians and friends in Liberia to use whatever space and occasion available to them to teach our children and youths those good moral values and continuously speak out against sexual and gender-based violence," AFELL appeals.