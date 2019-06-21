Gambia: Foreign Affairs Minister Tables Motion On DCAF Before Deputies

Foreign Affairs Minister Momodou Tangara on Tuesday June 17th 2019, tabled a motion before Deputies at the National Assembly on 'Agreement between the Republic of The Gambia and The Geneva Center for Democratic Control of the Armed Forces, for the establishment of a GCDCAF Office in The country'.

"The Geneva Center for Democratic Control of the Armed Forces is a leading center of excellence in justice and security sector governance. It is dedicated to improving human and state security through the strengthening of democratic governance, rule of law and respect for human rights, by supporting states and societies to improve security sector governance, assist international actors, support states to improve their security sector governance, and to contribute to good security sector governance policies," he said.

He continued that by ratifying the agreement between the Government of The Gambia and the GCDCAF, the Gambia is committed to better programs to contribute to meaningful security sector reform and greater accountability, leading to peace and security for the Gambian population.

He said the 18-month EU-ICSP funded project is organized along two main lines of intervention, interlinked through an inclusive vision of security sector governance and reform; that it focuses on supporting the Government of the Gambia in launching deep and inclusive security sector reform processes and enhancing external oversight by state and non-state actors.

"Following the election of President Barrow in the 2016 elections which put an end to 22 years of dictatorship, the newly elected Government launched series of inclusive reform processes as part of Government's wider reform agenda to uphold higher standards of democracy, good governance and the rule of Law', Tangara told Lawmakers.

He continued that this includes the National Development Plan (NDP) 2018-2020, the launch of the transitional justice process and security sector reform; that Government of the Gambia whilst serving under the platform of good governance, democracy and respect for the human rights and the rule of law, and in conformity to her international obligations, is expected to ratify the agreement between them and DCAF, to ensure a security sector reform process.

"Honorable Speaker, I beg that this august Assembly consider and ratify the agreement between the Government of The Gambia and the Center for Democratic Control of Armed Forces (DCAF), signed by the two parties," he concludes.

The motion was then referred to the Defense and Security and Foreign Affairs committee of the National Assembly for scrutiny, consideration and adoption.