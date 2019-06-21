Gambian Footballer Suspended in Norway

A Gambian footballer is to serve a ban in Norway after being suspended, Foroyaa Sport can reveal.

Sheriff Sinyan, fresh from representing Gambia in the wins against Guinea Conakry and Morocco, incurred the wrath of Norway's football league disciplinary committee over an incident during his club's latest match.

The 22-year-old was making his fifth start for Lillestrom in a Norwegian premier league battle with mid-table occupants Viking when he got sent off.

The defensive midfielder, as picture above shows, appeared to have collided with Viking's Tommy Høiland in what some said was a retaliatory move by the Gambian.

Referee Dag Vidar Hafsas wasted little time to give Sheriff his marching orders after only thirteen minutes ticked in the first-half.

The incident has fired up debate over whether or not Sinyan was deserving of the red card.

Despite this, the 22-year-old playmaker will sit out for at least a game following the disciplinary committee's ruling he was culpable in the wake of investigation based on the various angles of available footage of the incident and the match commissioner's report.

If matters stand as this, the Gambian will miss out Lillestrom's away game to Tijan Jaiteh's former club SK Brann this Sunday.

However, an appeal of the verdict is being evaluated by his club, Foroyaa Sport understands.