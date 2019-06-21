Rwanda: Areruya, Mugisha and Uwizeye Set for National Championships

RWANDA's top cyclists Joseph Areruya, Samuel Mugisha and Jean-Claude Uwizeye have confirmed their participation in the national road championships this weekend.

The three are currently the country's only riders in professional cycling, with Mugisha based in Italy while Areruya and Uwizeye ply their trades in France.

Former Les Amis Sportifs club's rider Uwizeye was the last to arrive on Wednesday. Areruya and Mugisha are in the country since early this month.

According to Rwanda Cycling Federation, the two-day championships will start with Individual Time Trial (ITT) in Bugesera District on Saturday, before the riders take it to Kigali streets with the road race on Sunday.

Women and junior men's ITT will see the riders racing against the clock on a distance of 25 kilometres while the U23 and elite men will do 41km.

In the road race, women and juniors will vie for the honours on a 105.4km distance, with male elites tackling a gruesome 159.3km circuit parcours.

The riders will set off from Amahoro Stadium - Prince House-Sonatube-Nyanza in Kicukiro-Nyamata-Ramiro-Nyamata-Kicukiro-Sonatube-Chez Lando and back Amahoro Stadium before doing three laps in Kigali.

One lap, of 12.5km distance, starts from Amahoro Stadium through Kimironko-Kibagabaga Hospital- MTN- RDB- Airtel and back to Amahoro Stadium.

Though the start-list was yet to be released by press time Thursday, it is expected that all the eleven local clubs will be represented in the championships. And as has been a routine in the last three years, Rubavu-based Benediction Club are regarded as pre-race favourites.

Other main challengers include Les Amis Sportifs de Rwamagana, Skol Fly Cycling and Huye-based Cycling Club for All.

Benediction star Didier Munyaneza, 21, is the defending champion in road race, while Areruya holds the title in ITT contest.

Saturday

Individual Time Trial: Nyamata

Sunday

Road Race: Kigali - Kigali