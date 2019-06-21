Tanzania: Three People Arraigned Over 300 Million/ - Bribe

THREE people, including the head of sales at Ramada Hotel appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday charged with three counts of conspiracy, impersonation and corrupt transactions by soliciting 300m/-from a mineral dealer.

MC William Mgatta, a resident of Tabata Bima and two businesspeople Mohamed Abdallah and Daniel Ileme from Kinyerezi and Mabibo External respectively pleaded not guilty to the charges before Resident Magistrate Maira Kasonde. The three accused were remanded in custody for failing to meet bail conditions.

Magistrate Kasonde had ordered each of them to deposit in court 50m/- cash or surrender a title deed of certified immovable property worth the same amount.

In addition, every accused was required to secure one surety, who was to sign bond of the sum.

The case was adjourned to July 4, 2019 for mention. Investigation, according to the prosecutor from Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), is still going on. Prosecuting, PCCB prosecutor Annet Mavika told the court that the accused committed the offences on diverse dates between May 1 and June 10, 2019 in Dar es Salaam and Arusha cities.

They allegedly solicited 300m/-from Francis Joseph Matunda. Such amount, according to the prosecution, was an inducement for the accused to forbear from taking legal action against allegations involving Mr Matunda of denying effecting the rightful payment of 1bn/-to his employees working at Ulanga Mines.

The prosecution alleged further that within the same period and places, the three accused conspired to commit an offence of personating as public officers. The court heard that they falsely presented themselves as PCCB employees, something they knew or ought to have known it was false.

Meanwhile, a Kenyan national, Elijah Nyambu, was arraigned before the same court, accused of leading an organised crime in a transaction related to exportation of minerals worth over 507m/-.

He was not allowed to enterany plea to the charge before Senior Resident Magistrate Augustina Mbando because the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter. He was ordered to go to remand pending further investigation.