Tanzania: Z'bar Unveils 1.4tri/ - Budget, Promises Review of Various Fees

ZANZIBAR Finance and Planning Minister Ambassador Mohamed Ramia Abdiwawa yesterday unveiled the 1.4tri/- 2019/20 budget, promising to review various fees, laws and regulations to enhance business environment.

The minister moved a motion, requesting the House of Representatives to approve the proposed budget, saying it includes 842.4bn/- for recurrent and 577bn/- for development expenditures.

The new budget has increased from this year's 1.3tri/-. He said out of the recurrent expenditure, 417bn/- is for salaries and allowances and compulsory contributions for the social security fund (ZSSF), hinting that the government intends to adjust salaries to its experienced staffs to complete the transformation of employee benefits.

people are falling in love with online shopping... the government can get revenue if conducive environment is set on online business," argued Mr Chumi. He further claimed that Tanzania was losing dearly in revenues for setting high taxes on locally registered sport betting companies.

"Why should I play betting in local companies while I'm heavily taxed, many Tanzanians are betting through companies not registered in Tanzania because they are not taxed," said Mr Chumi.

He was supported by Mr Mtolea who said that 20 per cent tax on winnings was discouraging Tanzanians to bet through locally registered companies and therefore the government was getting nothing from the business.

"Tanzanians are betting through companies outside the country to avoid 20 percent tax on winnings and worse still, the tax is borne by the player/winner and not the company. Ultimately the government is losing revenue as many Tanzanians bet outside the country," said Mr Mtolea.

The legislators have also raised grave concerns over taxes on sanitary towels and wigs, describing such imposition as against human nature and gender violence. Ms Catherine Ruge (Special Seats-Chadema), Mr Said Mtulia (Kinondoni- CCM), Mr Khatib Said Haji (Konde-CUF) and others described the move as inhuman.