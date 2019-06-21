21 June 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Literary Giant Omolara Ogundipe-Leslie Dies At 78

Another giant in the arts and culture sphere, Professor Abiodun Omolara Ogundipe is dead. She died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.Her death was announced, as the literary community gets ready to bury the late Pa Gabriel Okara this weekend.

Born on December 27, 1940, Ogundipe, also known as Molara Ogundipe, was a Nigerian poet, critic, editor, feminist and activist. Considered one of the foremost writers on African feminism, gender studies and literary theory, she was a social critic, who came to be recognised as a viable authority on African women among black feminists and feminists in general.

She has several literary works to her credit and contributed the piece, Not Spinning on the Axis of Maleness to the 1984 anthology Sisterhood Is Global: The International Women's Movement Anthology, edited by Robin Morgan, among others.

