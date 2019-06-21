21 June 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: I Don't Know Whereabouts of U.S.$1 Billion Security Fund, Says NSA

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Terhemba Daka

Abuja — The National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) has said he does not know the whereabouts of the $1 billion approved by the National Economic Council (NEC) for tackling of the nation's security challenges.

The money was approved in December 2017 following the upsurge in Boko Haram insurgency, herdsmen killings, kidnappings and banditry in parts of the federation.

Briefing reporters at the end of the second meeting of the NEC yesterday in Abuja, Monguno, whose purview it is to coordinate Nigeria's security architecture, stated that the money was meant for the military alone, but could not categorically state whether it had been disbursed.

"The $1billion I believe that you are talking about was actually earmarked for the military, not for security agencies like the intelligence community and the paramilitary agencies," he maintained.

Nigeria

New UN Report Highlights Worsening Humanitarian Disaster

The internally displaced people's population in North-eastern Nigeria is expanding, according to a new United Nations'… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.