Nigeria: I Don't Know Whereabouts of U.S.$1 Billion Security Fund, Says NSA

Abuja — The National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) has said he does not know the whereabouts of the $1 billion approved by the National Economic Council (NEC) for tackling of the nation's security challenges.

The money was approved in December 2017 following the upsurge in Boko Haram insurgency, herdsmen killings, kidnappings and banditry in parts of the federation.

Briefing reporters at the end of the second meeting of the NEC yesterday in Abuja, Monguno, whose purview it is to coordinate Nigeria's security architecture, stated that the money was meant for the military alone, but could not categorically state whether it had been disbursed.

"The $1billion I believe that you are talking about was actually earmarked for the military, not for security agencies like the intelligence community and the paramilitary agencies," he maintained.