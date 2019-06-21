Ghanaian Tourism Officer Graduates With PhD At Huazhong Univ of Science and Tech

A Senior Tourism Officer at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Alphonse Kumaza, yesterday graduated with Doctors of Philosophy Degree (Ph.D) from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST), in China.

He majored in Business Administration with specialisation in Managerial Economics and Enterprise Strategic Management.

Dr Kumaza enrolled into HUST, one of the top seven universities in China, in September 2015 and has published six academic papers from a single doctoral thesis, spending three years for the coursework and research, and one year for the academic paper publications.

It was under the Ghana-Sino Bilateral Educational Programme for government officials to pursue higher studies in China.

His research interests are in Corporate Social Responsibility, Corporate Governance, Governance and policy, Environmental Sustainability, Sustainable Development and Economic Development.

He told Ghanaian Times in a WhatsApp conversation that attaining Ph.D in China, especially "In my school, can be frustrating and daunting because of the rigid requirements one has to surmount. China is, therefore, a serious academic hub and not just only international business marketplace where everyone, from America to Zimbabwe (A-Z), shops."

Dr Kumaza thanked the government of Ghana and China for the opportunity offered him to undergo his Ph.D programme and promised to return home to continue to contribute to national development.