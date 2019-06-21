Ghana: Agbogbloshie Residents, Traders Give Govt Ultimatum to Repair Road

Concerned traders and residents of Agbogbloshie, in Accra, has given government two weeks ultimatum to repair road stretching from the Central Mosque through to the main Agbogbloshie market or they will close down the market.

Issuing a final warning in Accra yesterday, they said if the road was not repaired within the timeframe with significant results, they would embark on a massive demonstration.

Spokesperson of the concerned traders and residents of Agbogbloshie, Mr Frederick Opoku, speaking to journalists noted that, the road had not seen any serious facelift since 1981, despite the economic value it presents to the country.

According to him, the market was a major economic hub accommodating huge economic activity actors hence, lack of proper road network would gradually collapse the market and break down economic activities depriving thousands of their livelihoods.

Mr Opoku noted that, not less than 200,000 people trade and undertake economic activities in the market on daily basis with more than 10,000 vehicles transporting food and people from the hinterlands and farming areas.

He said that the deplorable state of the road has accidentally affected many jobs and rendered many jobless.

"The cost of doing business has largely shot up, as commercial drivers carrying foodstuffs and transporting people to the market charge higher amount than required with an excuse that the road is not good to use," Mr Opoku said.

Mr Opoku said sellers preferred sitting along the road to sell rather than using the market with the fear that they would attract buyers, causing unnecessary traffic jam, which makes travelling on the stretch of the road difficult.

"Buyers are gradually finding new descent markets to buy from, neglecting the Agbogbloshie markets, due to the bad road network, causing traders to lose their credible customers," he stated.

Mr Opoku said that although the Accra Metropolitan Assembly generated about GH₵40,000 everyday from the markets, the authorities were unable to collect waste generated out of the economic activities, adding that "it is on record that the market is rated amongst the dirtiest place on the planet".

He disclosed that a majority of market women were gradually losing their working capital, and were indebted to their financial institutions they had collected loans from.

"They are being perused, chased out by the financial institutions as many are likely to face court and possibly imprisoned for their ability to meet their loan obligations all because their businesses are folding up," Mr Opoku stated.

He, therefore, urged government and its relevant stakeholders to step up their game to repair the roads and bring sanity to the area.