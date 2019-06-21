Ghana: BOST Works to Retrieve Abandoned Pipelines From U.S.

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) on Wednesday, signed a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with its Senior Staff Association to outline entitlements and disciplinary procedures of employees.

A statement copied the Ghanaian Times said the agreement was signed following years of inconclusive discussions.

Among other things, the CBA seeks to address discrepancies on entitlements of past managing directors and enhance employer-employee relations, often considered as one sure way to achieving organisational goals.

The Managing Director of BOST, Mr George Mensah-Okley urged the union representatives to continue to implore members to support the cause of making BOST a world class company.

He gave the assurance that a similar agreement would be signed with the junior staff too, in a week's time.

Mr Ekow Hackman, Chairman of the Board of Directors thanked the Human Resource Committee of the board, general managers and union representatives for the timely completion of the CBA.

He lauded the efforts of the new BOST boss, whom he said had repositioned the company in a short time.

Mr Hackman commended the BOST MD for the effort to retrieve pipelines which had been left in the United States for close to 12 years after procurement.

He said he was hopeful the pipelines would be shipped to Ghana by September 2019 so that work on the new Tema-Akosombo pipeline would be completed to augment the revenue of BOST.

He further disclosed that adverts had been published in the dailies to invite interested persons to invest in the Akosombo-Kumasi Pipeline Project.

He also advised the Board of Directors to ignore "faceless petitioners" but contribute positively to the development of BOST.

The General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers' Union, Mr Solomon Kotei thanked BOST for working in the interest of employees.

He cautioned staff against using the CBA as a tool for litigation.

Mr Kotei urged management to review the document to better their conditions.