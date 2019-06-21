Ghana: Articulated Truck Crushes Man to Death

Tema — A 27-year-old man, Shaibu Alhassan, was on Wednesday crushed to death by a Mercedes Benz articulated truck at the Site 20 car park in Tema Community One.

The Tema Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Edward Owusu-Bempa confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times.

He said at about 6pm, the driver suspect, Mohammed Yusif of Decency Transport Company in Tema, was driving the haulage truck with registration number GT 1691D, transporting a stuffed 40-footer container from the Tema Harbour towards Accra along the dual carriageway.

ACP Owusu-Bempa said just after the SGS Company Limited, the driver veered off the road and climbed over the central reserve into the opposite lane and crashed the concrete wall of the Site 20 car park and ran over the deceased, Nigerian.

According to him, the truck caused further damages to about four vehicles in the premises.

ACP Owusu-Bempa said Shaibu Alhassan was pronounced dead on arrival at the Tema General Hospital, and his body has been deposited at the mortuary pending autopsy.

He said the truck has been impounded and taken to the police station for testing while the driver was in police custody.