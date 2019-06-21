Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Climax 21 Days of Y'ello Care With Global Career Day

Students at the closing of the Lonestar Cell MTN 21 Days of Y'ello Care and Global Career Day event at G.W. Gibson High School, Monrovia.

-- Encourages students to venture in the STEM program

Employees of Lonestar Cell MTN on Thursday, June 20, 2019, climaxed their 21 Days of Y'ello Care with a Global Career Day program for high school students around the country, where participants were encouraged to venture into the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The event, which was held at the G.W. Gibson High School Campus on the Capitol Bye-Pass, was an annual staff volunteer initiative in all the 21 operating companies within the MTN Group. It brought together students from the G.W. Gibson, D. Twe Memorial and the Williams V.S. Tubman High Schools to participate -- the first of its kind in the company's history.

It also offered a platform for Lonestar Cell MTN staff across different departments and other professionals to offer guidance, inspiration, mentorship and insight on how the youth can be better prepared for the opportunities available in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The students were educated on how to write their curriculum vitae, job application and interview skills, as well as workplace conduct.

They were also enlightened about how technological advancements are currently reshaping the world and the skills and competencies they needed to succeed. The students learned practical tips to help bolster their employment prospects and introduced to the concept and practice of entrepreneurship.

Uche Ofodile, chief executive officer of Lonestar Cell MTN, who spoke at the program Thursday, expressed excitement about the event.

Uche Ofodile, CEO, Lonestar Cell MTN

She said the initiatives ranged from clean-up campaigns, to building training institutions, refurbishing schools and libraries, establishing ICT centres, among others. Every year, she added, Lonestar Cell MTN staff step out of their offices to make a difference in the lives of the communities within which they work.

Ofodile also lauded the efforts of all MTN employees who contributed to the success of this year's edition of Y'ello Care, adding that it serves to strengthen the company's community development efforts, particularly those aimed at uplifting the youth.

The career day, according to Lonestar Cell MTN Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Christal-Dionne Reeves, aims to help guide young people to choose careers that are relevant and impactful to society.

"Today offers a unique opportunity for our participants from these senior high schools to make decisions on their career path," she added.

Reeves said MTN Liberia is creating the platform for young people to see what the future job market may look like and empower them with tools and ideas that will prepare them for the future. "All MTN operations are implementing the same program, with the same intended objectives," she said.