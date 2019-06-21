Liberia: USAID to Hold 2-Day Development Confab

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with the Government of Liberia (GoL) and the administration of the University of Liberia (UL) is scheduled to hold a two-day development conference in Monrovia.

The conference is expected to start from June 27-28, 2019 at the Monrovia City Hall.

The conference intends to hash out critical development challenges Liberia is faced with at the moment and to also discuss ways of improving the design and implementation of development policies.

Held under the theme, "Implementing a Vision for Prosperity and Self-Reliance in Liberia", this year's development conference is focused mainly on implementation, and how to align development policies to practice and get practical results.

Kwame Clement, Mission Head of Development Outreach and Communications, USAID Liberia, made the disclosure on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the regular Ministry of Information press briefing in Monrovia.

Clement said that the conference will build on similar development conferences held in February 2017, out of which 40 analytical papers, mostly written by Liberians, were done on a wide range of issues on how to tackle some serious development problems the country faced, including agriculture, roads and improving the rule of law.

President George Weah, along with United States Assistant Secretary of State for Education and Culture Madam Marie Royce and the United States Ambassador to Liberia Christine Elder, are among guests that have been invited to grace the occasion.

According to Mr. Clement, at the event, some prominent Liberians, who have contributed to the country's development agenda through their individual or collective works over the years, will be honored.

The awards will include "Teacher of the Year, Farmer of the Year, Healthcare Giver of the Year, Youth of the Year, and Civil Society Group of the Year."

This, Mr. Clement said, would serve as encouragement to others to get involved in promoting Liberia's development programs.