Liberia: Maryland, Grand Gedeh Customers to Begin Paying for Current, Says LEC

Authorities of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) have disclosed that customers in Grand Gedeh and Maryland counties will commence payment of electricity bills beginning June.

According to Winston Bedell, LEC's assistant communication manager, the mandate follows commercialization, at which point the customers will be classified according to metered and unmetered customer categories.

"The metered customers will be billed for payment at the end of the month, while unmetered customers will be placed on flat-rate and an agreed amount will be determined based on a customer's consumption or load," he said.

Mr. Bedell said Metered customers will be charged US$0.25 per kilowatts/hour, and all payments will be made at the available bank(s) in Grand Gedeh and Maryland counties.

"Payment of electricity bills will be made in both United States and Liberian dollars at the prevailing rate. Flat rate customers will be required to make payment between the 1st and 15th of each month," he said.

Mr. Bedell emphasized that any failure on the part of any customer to meet up with said payment schedule will result their being disconnected. Upon settlement of an outstanding bill, a reconnection fee will be charged.

According to him, metered customers will be required to make payment at the end of each month upon receipt of electricity bill.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bedell said the LEC will encourage all residents and businesses connected in the two counties to cooperate with the new policy, which is aimed at raising revenue for the expansion and maintenance of the grid and to also enable the Government to settle the huge arrears owed the Government of Ivory Coast.

The LEC assured the people of Grand Gedeh and Maryland of the corporation's commitment to increasing access to reliable and affordable electricity, which is intended to improve the livelihood of citizens living in these counties.