Zimbabwe: 'Mahere's MDC Appointment Does Not Inspire Confidence'

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) Secretary General Raymond Majongwe has lashed out at the MDC President Nelson Chamisa's recent appointment of prominent lawyer, Fadzayi Mahere as the Secretary for Education saying it does not give confidence to teachers.

Chamisa appointed his new National Executive Council (NEC) on Wednesday following the holding of the Elective congress in Gweru last month.

Majongwe, a veteran trade unionist, was left livid over Mahere's appointment alleging that she is not well vested in education issues.

"As the PTUZ the appointment of Fadzai Mahere does not inspire us at all. We can't be told the whole MDC doesn't have an organic Educationist of repute. Education is not for everyone," he tweeted Thursday night.

However, in an earlier press conference on Thursday, Chamisa defended Mahere's appointment saying her sharp brains fits in the party agenda.

"When we see talent, we tap into it and we have attacked some talent and we will continue to attract talent.

"We don't grow by feeding from our own yard, we grow by making sure that we fish from other rivers and the other rivers are Zanu-PF, that's where we have some breams and we will continue to fish from those rivers because we are attractive," Chamisa said.

Chamisa's national executive council has quite a number of surprise names including former student leader, Gladys Hlatsywayo, Fadzayi Mahere with former Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora demoted to a deputy position while former Vice President Engineer Elias Mudzuri heading the local government portfolio.

Fadzayi MahareNelson ChamisaRaymond Majongwe