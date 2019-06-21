Zimbabwe: Zupco Revival Creates 1 200 Jobs

THE revival of the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has created jobs for more than 1 200 people and more drivers and conductors are set to be hired countrywide starting next month.

Zupco acting chief executive Mr Everisto Madangwa said the bus company is set to increase its fleet to service more routes countrywide for the convenience of the public.

Mr Madangwa was speaking on Wednesday in an interview following the launch of Zupco's e-ticketing system in Bulawayo.

"In Bulawayo, we have 72 Zupco moving buses, but we need twice that number. Countrywide we are looking at eventually having 3 000 buses to service everyone. That will be the full capacity of our buses that will cover all areas and all angles of the moving public.

"That is where we are heading and it's a process to gradually build our capacity. And we can rest assure everyone that something is happening," he said.

Mr Madangwa said so far they have 325 buses, but more are on the way. He said the revival of the company has also contributed to job creation which is expected to continue once more buses are in the country.

"We are at the moment talking about plus or minus 1 200 people who have been employed since inception. We have definitely made a contribution towards employment because the 1 200 people I'm talking about were not employed before, but are now on the Zupco workforce," said Mr Madangwa.

He said the Zupco e-ticketing system is convenient and will eliminate revenue leakages.

The e-ticketing system allows members of the public to pre-pay bus fare and are given a card that is scanned each time they intend to board.

"We are trying to eradicate the system where people use cash to pay their bus fares. This is a situation where you pay your bus fare in advance. We are trying to introduce efficiencies in managing our business.

"One of the efficiencies that we want to have is to curb revenue pilferage. So the curbing of revenue pilferage is done through this introduction of this electronic card which is used for collection of revenue," said Mr Madangwa.

He said the system is now operational in Bulawayo and Harare and is set to be introduced in other provinces throughout the country.

Zupco southern region general manager Mr Tineyi Ruwasoka said the bus company is in the process of perfecting schedules.