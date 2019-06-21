Zimbabwe: Heads to Roll At VID, Says Minister

Action is going to be taken against Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) officials who are corruptly issuing learner driver's licences to undeserving people, while modalities are being worked out to computerise the issuance of driving documents at all VID depots, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza has said.

This comes in the wake of an undercover exposure by The Herald of deep-rooted corruption in the issuance of learner driver's licences at the VID Marondera Depot this week.

A Herald journalist working on an investigative story was issued with an authentic learner driver's licence at VID Marondera Depot after paying a bribe to officials there.

After the exposure of corrupt activities at the depot, Minister Matiza said heads would roll, but a sustainable solution lay in the computerisation of the process.

He said he does not brook corruption in line with President Mnangagwa's vision to transform the economy into an upper middle income status by 2030.

"My stance against corruption is very clear as guided by His Excellency the President Cde ED Mnangagwa," said Minister Matiza.

"Action will definitely be taken against Marondera VID officials who are corruptly issuing learner driver's licences to the public and endangering the safety of the motoring public and pedestrians.

"However, the sustainable solution lies in computerising the whole system as we have already with some of the depots."