Zimbabwe: SA Clubs After Mavunga

Yadah Stars striker Leeroy Mavunga is set for a major breakthrough in his football career following revelations that a number of South African Premiership football clubs are chasing after his signature for the upcoming season.

Mavunga caught the eye of many South African Premiership clubs when he was named man-of-the-match at this year's COSAFA Cup third-place play-off match between Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

The 20-year-old's impressive attacking work rate also saw him scoring a superb goal that put the Warriors in front (2-1) in the 62nd minute of the match. The match was later won by Zimbabwe 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

Despite Yadah's recent struggles which saw them sitting third from bottom of the log after amassing 12 points from 12 outings in the local Premiership, the right winger's individual brilliance saw him being included in the senior national team squad by coach Sunday Chidzambwa.

Although Yadah Stars are playing their cards close to their chests, The Herald gathered yesterday that they is massive interest for the slippery right winger from South African clubs that include Golden Arrows, Boroka Swallows and Bidvest Wits.

Sources said the negotiations were underway and Golden Arrows are in front.