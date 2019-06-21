Zimbabwe: First Lady Rallies Gems

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday rallied behind the senior national netball team and called upon the nation to support them as they make their maiden appearance at the Netball World Cup next month. Zimbabwe will be among 16 countries competing at the global event that runs from July 12 to 21 in Liverpool, England.

The First Lady was the guest of honour at a send-off dinner held in Harare last night.

She presented the team with US$15 000.

Amai Mnangagwa said the Gems' achievement was not just for the team, but the nation.

"I am gratified and excited to have been invited to be guest of honour at this important gathering where we are sending off our netball senior national team, the Gems, who have qualified for the World Cup set for July in Liverpool, England.

"This is not only an achievement for the senior netball national team, but for the entire nation as they have not only made us proud, but they also brought joy and pride to our nation.

"This is a clear demonstration that sport beyond it being played in the field of play, is also a source of joy and can also unite different people. As we celebrate the ladies maiden qualification for the World Cup we forget our various differences, backgrounds, religious affiliations, but united by one cause which is to see our ladies in Liverpool," said the First Lady.

Amai Mnangagwa called on the nation to support the team as it will be representing the country at the global stage.

She said it was critical that the team was "logistically-prepared, psychologically and mentally".

"I am happy to note that the Government has set the tone by paying part of the cost associated with the tournament. These ladies are like our ambassadors and therefore, how they are going to be kitted, fed or accommodated, matters a lot as it will impact on the image of our country. It is therefore important for us to work together so that we have a team which represents the true Zimbabwe that we all want.

"It is also important for me to state that our participation in the World Cup will help us with the re-engagement agenda that our Government is currently seized with," she said.

The First Lady saluted corporates and individuals that have already come on board to support the team and ensure their participation at the World Cup becomes a reality.

Amai Mnangagwa said she was confident the team will not disappoint and urged players to be at their best behaviour to promote the country's image.

"To the Gems, sport is about Ubuntu, hunhu, discipline, respect and excellence. May you ensure that by all means possible, you exhibit high levels of discipline on and off the field of play."

"I wish you every success and may the spirit of fairness prevail as you compete and mingle with nations from all over the world.

"Go team Zimbabwe, go team Zimbabwe," said the First Lady.

Last night's function was attended by Acting Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Joram Gumbo; Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa; Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni; Ministers of State Monica Mavhunga (Mashonaland Central); Oliver Chidawu (Harare Metropolitan) and Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Yeukai Simbanegavi, among other senior Government officials and members of the diplomatic community.

The dinner was also attended by Sports Commission commissioners including board chairman Gerald Mlotshwa and business executives from different companies.