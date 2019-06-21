Kenya: P-Unit Seeks to Bar KCB From Using Title of Hit Song 'Weka Weka' in Advert

Kenyan music trio P-Unit is weighing court action to bar Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) from using the phrase 'Weka Weka' in their new campaign to boost savings through KCB M-Pesa.

The trio accuse the bank of infringing on the copyright of their hit song 'Weka Weka' that was released in 2014 in their album, 'Wagenge Hao Tena'.

The trio, Frasha, Gabu and Bon'Eye, have been in the music industry since 2005 when they released their debut song 'Si Lazima' featuring Nonini. The three have lately focused on their solo music careers.

P-Unit want KCB to be barred from using the phrase in their campaign.

They claim to be the legal owners of the phrase and accuse KCB of using it without their consent.

A member of the group has confirmed to Nairobi News that their lawyers are handling the matter.

"Yes we have taken them to court and our lawyers are handling it," said the member, adding that he does not speak for the group.

KCB has been raising awareness about their savings platform on M-Pesa by using the tagline 'weka weka'.

Weka is a Swahili word which can be directly translated to put or in the case of banking deposit.

KCB are using the phrase to encourage Kenyans to keep depositing their money into the savings account.

The bank has splashed millions in advertising campaigns on print, digital and broadcast media.