South Africa: Four SA Officials Set for Wimbledon Duty

Cape Town — South Africa will have four officials doing duty at Wimbledon when the third Grand Slam starts next week at the All England Tennis Club, Tennis South Africa announced on Thursday.

The prestigious tournament that takes place in London, United Kingdom, will start with the qualifying competition commencing from next week Tuesday, June 25.

The trio of Denerick October and Glen Campbell (both Western Cape) as well as Tebogo Maleke from Gauteng Central will be line officials doing duty at the Qualifying event which is set to take place at Roehampton. Iain Smith, the long-time serving tennis administrator, will travel to form part of the tournament as one of the review officials with the officiating trio set to depart for London this coming Saturday.

This is Smith's 11th year working at Wimbledon. Ironically his first Grand Slam was Wimbledon and this year's event will be his 25th Grand Slam doing officiating duty.

"Tennis South Africa (TSA) is very fortunate to have a group of officials that have been asked to be a part of a major tournament as big as Wimbledon, and this is a fifth year that we have officials being part of the qualifying event, which speaks volumes on how our officials are compared with officials from the rest of the world," said Smith, who is TSA's technical manager. "Being a part of the Grand Slam is a pinnacle for any player that also goes for officials. Denerick is going over for the first time with Tebogo and Glen going over there for a second and a third time respectively."

On the tennis front, the tournament draw is taking place on Friday 28 th with South Africa expected to have three players with the fit-again Kevin Anderson (expected to be available after shaking off a niggling injury), rising star Lloyd Harris and doubles Specialist Raven Klaasen.

Source: Sport24