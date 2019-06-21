South Africa: Ramaphosa's Third SONA Tries to Mix Sobering Reality With Bold Goals

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa looked tired as he stepped up to the podium of the National Assembly to deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SONA). The central theme of his speech was that this is a moment of extraordinary challenges, but also enormous potential. In line with the latter, Ramaphosa pledged some decidedly bold goals - such as eradicating hunger within 10 years - without adding much accompanying detail.

Possibly in an attempt to head off interruptions by the EFF from the start, President Cyril Ramaphosa opened his third SONA by immediately broaching the topic of land.

Noting that the date - 20 June 2019 - was "exactly 106 years to the day" since the Native Land Act came into force, Ramaphosa said the suffering and "untold hardships" caused by this piece of land legislation were "still present with us".

That set the scene for a sobering introduction to the South African status quo, which the president acknowledged was characterised by "severe challenges", of which economic issues were foremost.

"Our economy is not growing at the level we want it to grow," Ramaphosa said. "Not enough jobs are being created in this country. This is the concern that rises...