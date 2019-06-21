20 June 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Who Will Guard the Guardians? Provincial Policing Is a Recipe for Disaster

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Dalli Weyers and Justin Jaftha

The centralisation of South Africa's police service is a product of intense debate and contemplation by the drafters of our Constitution and should not be changed on a whim.

In its 2019 election manifesto, the Democratic Alliance (DA) stated that a DA-national government will allow provinces "that can prove that they are up to the task, to take on responsibility for policing in that province". In the Western Cape, it plastered this commitment, without the qualifier of "up to the task", on election posters and billboards. The DA made it sound, and continues to make it sound, so easy.

To deliver on this commitment the DA would have to secure a two-thirds majority in favour of constitutional amendments to three sections of the Constitution - sections 205, 206 and 207. This will be no easy feat. The party's non-specific qualifier of "up to the task", makes the delivery of this commitment even harder.

From the DA's electioneering, it appeared it imagined these powers being devolved to only one out of the nine provinces (that it deemed to be "up to the task"). Now in the harsh light of reality, it would appear the DA has realised that a national competency...

South Africa

Soccer World Cup - the (In)equality Problem

Equal pay for equal work is a nice theory. But when it comes to professional sport, and more specifically soccer, it's… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.