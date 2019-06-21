Nigeria: Star Lager to Unveil TV Commercial in Support of Eagles

As the 32nd edition of Africa's premier football competition, the African Cup of Nations, gets underway this Friday, one of the major sponsors of the Super Eagles, Nigerian Breweries Plc through its Star Lager beer is taking the support for the team to a higher level.

A television commercial will be unveiled today by Star Lager beer, the premium supporter of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Official Beer of the Super Eagles.

The commercial is geared towards inspiring the Nigerian national team to soar to greater heights to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the fourth time.

Ahead of the unveiling, the Portfolio Manager, National Premium, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sarah Agha said the idea is to bring Nigerian football fans to stand behind Eagles all through the grueling matches the team will play at the tournament.

"Nigerians are very passionate about football and we want to galvanise them to stand behind the Super Eagles as they hope to conquer Africa again. Star Lager as a foremost brand when it comes to entertainment, our consumers and numerous fans are in for wonderful moments of football.

"The television commercial is part of our own way to use Star Lager to spread the message of total support to the team as they go out with the mission to conquer in the Land of Pharaohs," she remarked.

As expected, fans that will visit the Star Fan Parks across the country during the tournament will see the television commercial as it would be played repeatedly before, during and after the matches in real time.

In all, ten dedicated Fan Parks in nine cities namely Uyo, Port Harcourt, Aba, Enugu, Onitsha, Abeokuta, Abuja, Jos and multiple centres in Lagos have been selected by the brand to give Nigerian fans memorable experiences where fans can in carnival like environment enjoy the 52 matches of the competition, which runs from June 21st to July 12th, 2019.

Apart from the excitement expected from the competing teams on the fields, Star Lager will also thrill fans to the best of entertainment at the Star Fan Park, which would be activated on all match days.