Africa: Asky/Ethiopian Airlines Commence Lagos to Johannesburg Flight

Ethiopia Airlines has commenced its maiden flight from Lagos to Johannesburg with its code-share partner, Asky.

With that service, Ethiopia Airlines/Asky to South Africa has become the only non-South African airline on the route between Nigeria and South Africa. It flight was welcomed with Water Canon salute and received by staff of Asky and Ethiopian Airlines. The Airport Community also joined in the reception. The flight was operated with an Asky B737-700 commanded by Captain Dawit Muluneh. It left Lagos for Johannesburg by 16: 45 pm on Saturday.

The General Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, Mrs. Firihiewot Mekonnen, at the inaugural ceremony said, "Asky is the operating airline, while Ethiopia Airlines is the marketing carrier."

"Nigeria is one of our biggest markets where we bring the best of our aircraft and we always strive to give our best to Nigerians.

"As part of this motive we found out a lot of Nigerians travel to South Africa so we decided to help improve the connectivity for the passengers.

"We have also availed many promotional fares so we invite Nigerians to use the best deals to Johannesburg," she said.

The inaugural flight had a 70 per cent load factor. The flights are daily from Lagos to Johannesburg. Some days the flights go through Libreville on other days it will go through Douala.