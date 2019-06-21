Nigeria: Amcon MD Congratulates Senate President, Speaker

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Lawan Kuru, has congratulated the principal officers of the ninth National Assembly in both the Senate and House of Representatives on their emergence.

He also urged them to make far reaching legislative contributions towards the development of Nigeria.

Kuru, in a letter to the lawmakers, expressed confidence in the abilities of these newly elected officials to deliver given their pedigrees both as politicians and representatives of the people.

He said they had the qualities to rally the good people of Nigeria and show purposeful leadership that would further enrich political narratives in the country.

Particularly to the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, Kuru said: "On behalf of the management and staff of AMCON, I heartily congratulate you on your recent election as the Senate President of the ninth Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"As the longest serving Senator in the red chamber and watching your contribution to the development of the legislative arm of government in the last 20 years, we are not surprised by the choice and are grateful to the Almighty God.

"Given your landmark achievements as an astute politician in Nigeria, I have no doubt that the good people of Nigeria will in the coming years, experience far reaching legislative contributions towards the development of our great country.

"As you settle down into your new challenge as Senate President, I wish you God's guidance in the arduous task of uplifting the standard of law making, which would help accelerate development and economic liberation in the country.

"Please note that AMCON, which is helping the government in economic stability and revitalisation, is prepared to partner with your leadership of the national assembly to achieve this objective."

Similarly, to the Speaker, Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, the AMCON boss said:

"The diligent leadership sourcing of your great party identified and found your worthy of the role. We identify with the choice and grateful for the opportunity given to you by your colleagues and the Almighty God to make a difference in the political development of Nigeria."