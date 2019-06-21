South Africa: CWC 2019 - Rassie Emerges As Proteas' Shining Light

Birmingham — It has been a dismal World Cup campaign for the Proteas , and the task at hand now to pick themselves up for three dead rubbers is an unenviable one.

It was not supposed to go this way, and it will be an empty feeling in Manchester on July 6 when South Africa meet long-time rivals Australia with absolutely nothing riding on the fixture.

Before then, though, the Proteas will meet Pakistan at Lord's on Sunday and then Sri Lanka in Durham on May 28.

There is obviously not much the side can do over the next couple of weeks that to make things right, but they do have to ensure that they restore some element of pride to what has been their worst ever performance at a World Cup up until now.

Both coach Ottis Gibson and captain Faf du Plessis have bemoaned the inability of the side's senior players to step up on the biggest stage.

The fact that senior top order batsmen, for example, have not been able to convert their starts into innings of match-winning substance has hurt the South African charge immensely.

All through the South African squad, both experienced and inexperienced players have to hold their hands up and acknowledge that they have not been anywhere near good enough.

Not Rassie van der Dussen , though.

The 30-year-old, who was not even on the international radar a year ago, is the one of the only members of the South African World Cup squad - Chris Morris being the other - who has enhanced his reputation since jetting down in England.

It will feel hollow for him given South Africa's woeful run, but Van der Dussen has held his head high while those around him have crumbled.

Scores of 50, 41, 22 and 67* leave Van der Dussen with an average of 60.00 at the tournament, and his ODI average now sits at 76.14 after 15 caps and 12 innings.

At a time when there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of South African cricket, Van der Dussen has emerged as a leading candidate to guide the side forward into unchartered waters.

South Africa will lose the experience of Imran Tahir and JP Duminy after the World Cup, while it is also difficult to see the likes of Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn ever featuring for their country in the format again.

At 34, skipper Faf du Plessis' future is also in doubt and Van der Dussen has emerged as a possible option to take on the captaincy.

"Rassie has shown that he is the real deal. He has massive leadership potential and he has emerged as a strong character for us in the tournament," Du Plessis said following Wednesday's final-over defeat to New Zealand at Edgbaston.

Technically sound with an array of shots at his disposal, it is Van der Dussen's mental strength that has perhaps been most impressive in England.

Untainted by the failures of World Cups past, he has been the most composed figure even with the pressure at a maximum.

His 67* on Wednesday came at a time when the Proteas were desperately trying to find the fence to post a competitive total.

Where all of Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Du Plessis and David Miller failed to kick on, Van der Dussen had the strength of mind to do so as he punched the Proteas to something defendable.

He faces up to big situations, embraces the pressure and thinks before he speaks. It is that fearlessness and thoughtfulness combined with a strong cricketing mind that makes Van der Dussen a natural leader.

While he has a decade of domestic cricket behind him, Van der Dussen is still a relative youngster at international level.

He draws inspiration from Du Plessis, though, in thinking about his possible road to the 2023 World Cup in India.

"If you asked me a year ago if I would be at this World Cup I would have said there was a very small statistical chance," Van der Dussen told media at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

"A guy like Faf and those guys are 34/35 now and I'm 30, so hopefully in four years time I'll still be playing well and in good physical condition.

"Every game out there I try and perform, learn and adapt."

@LloydBurnard is in England covering the 2019 Cricket World Cup for Sport24 ...

