Nigeria: Killings - Zamfara Govt Says Displaced Residents Returning Home

The Zamfara State Government on Friday said residents of six communities on Thursday returned to their ancestral homes following improvement of the security situation in the state.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, the state government was quoted saying the villages which includes; Lilo, Fura Girke, Kowha, Kundumau, Yargeba and Bundugel, were sacked by the bandits activities at different times.

The statement was signed by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Zamfara Government House, Yusuf Idris.

According to the statement, "They were returned to their villages through the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Dauran (Justice) as the security situation has significantly improved."

"Some of the returned IDPs had spent over six months at Mada town area of Gusau local Government but with measures put in place by the present administration of Governor Matawalle, they were able to return home without any fear or threats to their lives and properties."

"Governor Matawalle commended the effort of the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammad Buhari in giving special consideration to Zamfara State through deployment of more security personnel to the state that led to the return of peace in many parts of Zamfara State."

The governor also urged farmers in the state to go about their farming activities as all the necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the protection and safety of their lives and properties.

He also called on well-meaning citizens of the state to continue to offer special prayers for the return of lasting peace and cooperate with the gallant security personnel deployed in the state in order to salvage the state from the current security situation.

Mr Mattawalle also appealed to the people of the underworld to drop their arms and embrace peace so that they can freely coexist with other citizens and enjoy the dividends of democracy in Zamfara State and Nigeria at large, the statement highlighted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mr Matawalle, since assumption of office as governor, has made frantic efforts toward tackling fatal banditry attacks that have become the lot of residents of the state.