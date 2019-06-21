21 June 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Botswana: Poachers Poison Hundreds of Botswana Vultures

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Don Pinnock

Poachers have poisoned hundreds of raptors in northern Botswana using three elephant carcasses as bait. The information has just been released by the Botswana Department of Wildlife and National Parks.

The incident took place just south of world famous Chobe National Park. Two tawny eagles and 537 vultures were found dead near the carcasses, which had their tusks chopped out. The poisoning killed 10 Cape, 4 lappet-faced, 17 white-hooded, 28 hooded and 468 white-backed vultures.

This might be the largest mass poisoning of vultures in Southern Africa. In 2013, 500 were poisoned in Zambezi (formerly Caprivi Strip) under similar circumstances, which was then deemed the highest such killing.

"This is one of the biggest knocks to vultures in our history," writes the vulture programme VulPro. "It is breeding season, so many are adults which means not only are they directly affected but their eggs/chicks have died too."

Vultures are very good at finding carrion and will soon circle and land. This is a giveaway for poachers wishing to remain in the area, so the birds have become a secondary casualty of rising poaching numbers in Botswana, a country that just lifted the ban on hunting.

The poisoning of carcasses shows...

Botswana

Italian Company Eyes Medical Investment Opportunities

A leading Italian healthcare group, Grupo San Donato jetted in on June 19 evening to explore medical investment… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.