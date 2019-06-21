21 June 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: George Jardine Tempts Top Chefs to Offer Top Training in Fine Dining

analysis By Bianca Coleman

Leading Stellenbosch restaurateurs and winemakers have launched an organisation that will provide training in hospitality industry skills, from front-of-house to kitchen and everything in between.

Having made an appointment through a third party to chat with George Jardine about Tasting Stellenbosch - an initiative to provide hospitality training in the region - I later realised that although I'd said let's meet at Blue Crane, it could have meant Blue Crane Coffee Company or The Blue Crane & the Butterfly, which is diagonally across the road.

In my head it was the former but, as it happened, I was hungry for breakfast so decided on the latter. But where would George go? I popped my head in at BCCC and asked the barista if he knew what George looks like. He did, and it was apparently the most normal of questions. "Please tell him I'm over the road," I said.

That's the beauty of Stellenbosch: it's small enough that everyone knows everyone, but big enough to be home to the largest wine route in the country, as well as dozens of amazing, incredible, fantastic award-winning restaurants. Tasting Stellenbosch is a step towards...

