South Africa: 'No Reason to Panic' - Joburg Says About Scheduled 54-Hour Water Shut-Down

Following a statement issued by Johannesburg Water notifying residents of Johannesburg of a 54-hour shut-down starting on Monday, 24 June, Joburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Nico de Jager has been at pains to allay residents' fears saying that the situation is under control and that a contingency plan is in place for any issues that may occur.

Maintenance on a water pipeline from Lethabo to Vereeniging pumping station will see water being shut off to Johannesburg on Monday.

But member of the mayoral committee for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Councillor Nico de Jager said steps have been taken to ensure that Joburg residents are "least affected".

The "service interruption" is to allow for the installation of a 2,500mm butterfly valve on the B11 pipeline from Lethabo to Vereeniging pumping station. This planned maintenance would result in limited water supply to all Rand Water customers.

De Jager and the management of Johannesburg Water held a briefing on Friday at the Brixton Water Tower to discuss new interventions that have been put in place for Monday's shut-down. This followed an earlier statement that indicated a number of municipalities would be affected across the Gauteng and which resulted in widespread panic...