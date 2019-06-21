South Africa: Public Protector Hands Gupta Waterkloof Docs to Zondo Inquiry

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has announced that she will release all the documents related to an investigation of the Gupta family's landing of an aircraft at the Waterkloof Air Force Base to the Zondo Commission. It's her latest effort to maintain what's left of her office's credibility.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane clearly has issues with the way she's represented in the media and has taken to YouTube to speak directly to the public.

She posted her latest and longest blog on Thursday to explain how she would hand over documents related to the investigation into the Gupta family's landing of an aircraft at Waterkloof Air Force Base to the State Capture Inquiry, led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Mkhwebane has come under fire since reports emerged that she closed the investigation, which potentially benefits former president Jacob Zuma and his allies, whom Mkhwebane has been accused of favouring in her discredited reports on Bankorp and the Estina dairy project.

As criticism mounts from opposition parties and even former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, Mkhwebane has defended herself against allegations of improper conduct and bias.

"This is the record which I shall be sharing with the commission and I must indicate...