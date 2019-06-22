Africa: FIFA to Assess CAF

Photo: allafrica.com

Left: Fifa logo at Fifa headquarters, Zurich. Right: CAF logo.

The proposal made by the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad to the Executive Committee has unanimously been approved by the Executive Committee of CAF.

The proposal seeks FIFA's expertise to assess the current situation in the African governing body and help to conclusively accelerate the implementation of the ongoing reform process that ensures CAF functions with transparency and efficiency while abiding to the highest governance standards

As part of this process, it was also agreed that FIFA and CAF will undertake, as soon as possible, a full forensic audit of CAF.

Ahmad, was recently detained by authorities in France, and is also being investigated by FIFA over allegations that he unduly influenced a CAF decision to buy sportswear at an inflated price through a French company rather than directly buy from manufacturers.

CAF and FIFA have agreed to appoint FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura as "FIFA General Delegate for Africa" for a six month period starting from August 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020, renewable with the agreement of both organizations.

Samoura will be assisted by a group of experts who will work in a spirit of partnership with President Ahmad and his team in several areas, which include amongst others, to oversee operational management of CAF, including governance and administrative procedures; to ensure the efficient and professional organization of all CAF competitions and to support the growth and development of football in all countries and regions of CAF.

During this period, Fatma Samoura will stay as Secretary General of FIFA and will delegate her functions within the FIFA administration in accordance with the relevant internal regulations. The Bureau of the FIFA Council has also approved this exceptional and temporary measure.

FIFA and CAF aim to work closely together in order to best serve all African Member Associations to bring stability, serenity, professionalism and effective football development on the African continent where the passion for football is prevalent.