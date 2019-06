Photo: CAF

AFCON 2019 logo.

Uganda Cranes have started their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt with a convincing 2-0 win against DR Congo.

Patrick Kaddu headed in the first goal on 14 minutes from a corner and Emma Okwi also scored a header in minute 48 from a free kick. With a 2-0 win, Uganda now tops Group A ahead of hosts Egypt who won 1-0 against Zimbabwe yesterday in the opening game.

Uganda's next game is against Zimbabwe.

More details coming...