22 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Storm Causes Damage to Buildings, Trees Uprooted

Photo: Bruce Davidson/Twitter
Storm approaches Cape Town (file photo).

A severe storm that hit Cape Town on Friday night has damaged a four-storey building and a number of trees have been uprooted by the strong winds.

The South African Weather Service issued severe weather alerts for the Western Cape this weekend. Cold, snow, strong winds and heavy rain has been forecast.

On Saturday morning Cape Town traffic services Richard Coleman told News24 that a business building in Bellville had structural damage and appeared to be unstable. The city building inspector has been activated, but no evacuations were required.

He added that several trees were uprooted but there were no road closures in Cape Town.

Meanwhile the R321 between Grabouw and Villiersdorp has been closed after the road was covered with sand and a fallen tree, blown over the strong winds, said Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.

South Africa

