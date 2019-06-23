Sudan Street Protests Continue Despite Presence of Militiamen

Photo: Nation Media Group

Sudanese women wave flags outside army headquarters in Khartoum (file photo).

Khartoum — On Thursday and Friday, a number of protest rallies were launched in districts of the Sudanese capital, demanding freedom and a civilian government. On Friday, demonstrations were launched from mosques in Khartoum and a number of state capitals.

Activists told Radio Dabanga that members of the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) organised public discussions on the current situation in El Sahafa Shambat in Khartoum North on Thursday evening.

They said that a large force of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces arrived in dozens of Land Cruisers, and surrounded the square, whereupon the organisers changed the venue.

The AFC organised public discussions as well in El Jereif, El Riyad, and El Kalakla in Khartoum, El Azozab in Khartoum North, and El Fiteihab in Omdurman on Friday evening.

Other sources reported evening demonstrations in El Abbasiya, Wad Nubawi, Abrof, and Beit El Mal in Omdurman and in El Kalakla and El Deim in Khartoum on Thursday.

In River Nile, North Kordofan, Sennar, and El Gezira, protest marches were organised as well. The demonstrators condemned the Transitional Military Council and the violent dispersal of protesters at the Khartoum sit-in on June 3.

Badreldin Hussein, a leading member of the Alliance for Freedom and Change in Atbara in Rive Nile state, told Radio Dabanga that three large demonstrations took place against the military junta on Thursday evening, in El Dakhla, Eastern Imtidad, and the Grand Market.

In El Gubba district in the North Kordofan capital of El Obeid, people took to the streets, demanding a civilian-led government and an impartial investigation into the Khartoum "massacre" on June 3.

Singa and El Suki in Sennar witnessed also anti-junta protests on Thursday evening.

On Friday, people in El Banab district in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, demonstrated for "freedom and justice" and a civilian authority.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of contagious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.