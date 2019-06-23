South Africa: Member of Ramaphosa's Government Mocks His Dream of a Future City, Bullet Train

Photo: Supplied

A WhatsApp image mocking President Ramaphosa's 2019 State of the Nation address.

One of President Cyril Ramaphosa's own team - deputy minister of the environment, fisheries and forestry Maggie Sotyu - has reposted a WhatsApp image mocking parts of his State of the Nation Address this past week, once again exposing the factional compromise that he has to contend with in his effort to revitalise the economy.

The MPs in red overalls awoke from their almost 90-minute slumber when President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about dreams in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

They mocked him when he said those who dreamt of a better life gave him hope. Ramaphosa also aimed high by saying he wanted to see bullet trains in South Africa, and the creation of new cities, as had been done with great success in countries like China.

As if to shoot back at the EFF heckling, Ramaphosa went off-script a few times, once saying nothing was impossible if everyone worked together.

"All this is with the doers who are able to get things done, not just the people who sit by the sidelines and scream and shout."

