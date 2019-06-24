Zimbabwe: Tasha Kays, Ti Gonzi Collabo Rocks Airwaves

Rising songbird Violet Chisinganeti affectionately known as Tasha Kays latest music video offering Dzoka Kumba that features hip hop sensation Ti Gonzi has been trending on Youtube and other social media circles since its release three days ago.

The hit song has managed to reach more than 30 thousand views on Youtube and has been gaining momentum receiving good reviews from music lovers across the country.

Dzoka Kumba is a song that artistically delves on the social ills and challenges befalling married couples in these hard economic conditions.

Tasha Kays said what inspired her to pen Dzoka Kumba was to provide an alternative solution to patch estranged relationships.

"Dzoka Kumba is song about a loving, caring and patient woman who chooses to dialogue and her advice her husband to take responsibility and mend his wayward ways expressing how she feels despite all the wrong doings of the husband.

"I have been exposed to different people from all walks of life and age groups facing difficulties with their marriages and relationships.

So I wrote this song to both encourage and conscientise women to remain resolute by standing and fighting to make their relationships work even though their partners are going through a phase and not doing right by their side," she said.

In the music video Tasha Kays teases with audiences with her rhumba inspired dance moves as she is also a dancer.

Dzoka Kumba was produced by Mt Zion producer Tman.