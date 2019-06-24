Nigeria: I'm Ashamed Tonto Dikeh Is Associating Herself With Bobrisky - Actor, Kingsley Abasili

Nollywood actor, Kingsley Abasili recently took a swipe at screen diva, Tonto Dikeh, for associating herself with popular crossdresser, Bobrisky.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, Kingsley said it is a shame Bobrisky was allowed to feature in a recent Nollywood movie and expressed his joy that a panel has been set up to look into the said movie. He added that he is ashamed that someone like Tonto can be friends with Bobrisky who he said is promoting homosexuality among Nigerian youths.

"It is a good thing that a panel has been set up to look into a movie that was acted by one Bobrisky and I am looking for that movie being banned and in fact Bobrisky himself being banned from the Nollywood industry. It's a shame on the industry for someone to come into the movies and promote homosexuality. It's a big shame and such a thing is not supposed to exist in the Nollywood industry. I am so ashamed that a person of the calibre of Tonto Dikeh is associating herself with someone who is not man enough to be a man and at the same time not woman enough to be a woman," he said.

The duo has been known to defend each other on several occasions on social media and they don't hide their friendship from fans and foes.