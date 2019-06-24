Rwanda: Work Harder to Improve People's Lives, RPF Leaders Told

Senator Tito Rutaremara has demanded hard work from newly elected local representatives of Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) in order to improve the well-being of Rwandans.

Rutaremara, a Commissioner of RPF-Inkotanyi, was speaking, Saturday, at a training for the recently elected party leaders in Eastern Province.

"RPF is no longer just the 'engine' of the Government, it is the whole car, because we reach everywhere; we are everywhere. We should aim to transform Africa," he said.

The elections for party leaders at village, cell, sector, district and provincial levels started on May 11 through June 15.

The leaders have a five-year mandate under which they are required to support the country's transformation agenda.

"I remember the (RPF) congress we held back in 1987, people were fewer than you; we were very few when we started the RPF, we worked very hard because we were aiming at building our nation, but (now) you can build the whole Africa," he told the gathering.

The RPF leadership at each level is composed of three committees; the executive committee, and the committees representing the youth, and women leagues.

Each committee is made up of seven people, but the youth have three extra seats on the executive committee.

The training aims at equipping the leaders with the necessary skills they need to fulfil their responsibilities.

Rutaremara challenged the new leaders to be exemplary.

"If we work longer hours we will achieve more than what we have already achieved. During the struggle to liberate the country, we worked 24 hours a day, which is why we managed to do what we did. Therefore, if you work harder you will certainly surpass what we did," he stated.

Rutaremara challenged party leaders to focus on eliminating challenges, such as malnutrition and teenage pregnancies, among others, which continue to threaten the gains that the country has registered over the last 25 years.

Fred Mufulukye, the Chairman of RPF Executive Committee in Eastern Province, said; "It is 25 years since the country was liberated, we have to look back and asses the achievements. RPF-Inkotanyi is accountable for the things that were not done as they should, which is right. We have to identify the weaknesses and turn things around."