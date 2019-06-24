Rwanda: Cycling - Uwizeyimana Is National Champion Again

Bonaventure Uwizeyimana staged a strong performance on Sunday as he soloed to victory for what was his second national road race championship in four years.

The 26-year-old claimed his first championship in 2016.

Going into the race, Uwizeyimana was an underrated figure, but he defied the odds as he covered the 159.3km distance in a time of three hours, 39 minutes and 40 seconds. Jean Ruberwa, who finished second, crossed the line seven seconds behind him.

Moise Mugisha, 21, completed the podium, while former Tour du Rwanda winners Samuel Mugisha, Joseph Areruya and Jean Bosco Nsengimana came in fourth, fifth and eleventh positions, in that order.

Areruya, Samuel Mugisha and Jean Claude Uwizeye, who finished eighth, are some of the names who were touted to win the race, but the three Europe-based riders were far from their top form on the afternoon as the home riders took charge of the peloton.

Bernabe Gahemba, a young brother to Areruya, starred in the men's junior category, while Valentine Nzayisenga clinched the title in women's section.

Men's elite & U23

1. Bonaventure Uwizeyimana - 3:39:40

2. Jean Damascene Ruberwa - 3:39:47

3. Moise Mugisha - 3:40:42

6. Joseph Areruya - 3:41:40

Juniors

1. Bernabe Gahemba - 2:24:34

2. Felicien Hakizimana - 2:24:43

3. Renus Uwihirwe - 2:25:23

Women

1. Valentine Nzayisenga - 2:33:7

2. Josiane Mukeshimana - 2:33:40

3. Diane Ishimwe - 2:34:30