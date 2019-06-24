22 June 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two Police Officers Arrested After Inmate Escapes From Cell

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

Two police officers have been arrested after a prisoner in their custody escaped under unclear circumstances.

The two, Constables Marion Thairu and Lodric Ndunde attached to Kakamega Central Police Station were on duty when the suspect Simon Amayamu Akuteka, 35, managed to escape from custody on Friday.

The suspect was arrested for the offence of being in possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

He was set to be detained at the station until next week as police continue with investigations.

Police have confiscated the mobile phones of the two officers after it was established that one of them had communicated with the suspect's wife before the escape.

A manhunt for the escapee has been launched to ensure he brought back to custody and faces charges.

Kenya

Banks Tighten Rules to Check Dirty Cash Tricks

Options are fast running out for corrupt individuals racing against time to clean their dirty money as the government… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.