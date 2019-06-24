Kenya: Two Police Officers Arrested After Inmate Escapes From Cell

Two police officers have been arrested after a prisoner in their custody escaped under unclear circumstances.

The two, Constables Marion Thairu and Lodric Ndunde attached to Kakamega Central Police Station were on duty when the suspect Simon Amayamu Akuteka, 35, managed to escape from custody on Friday.

The suspect was arrested for the offence of being in possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

He was set to be detained at the station until next week as police continue with investigations.

Police have confiscated the mobile phones of the two officers after it was established that one of them had communicated with the suspect's wife before the escape.

A manhunt for the escapee has been launched to ensure he brought back to custody and faces charges.