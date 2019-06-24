Uganda: Museveni, Besigye, Join Hands to Celebrate Uganda Cranes

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and opposition leader Kiiza Besigye have for once agreed on something.

These two leaders, once bosom friends, have spent the better part of the last two decades in a bitter and often violent power struggle.

But on Saturday, the two leaders put their differences aside and led the country in celebrating Uganda's 2-10 win over DR Congo at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Two headed goals from Patrick Kaddu and Emmanuel Okwi either side of the break sealed victory for an impressive Ugandan side which is managed by French coach Sebastien Desabre.

CELEBRATION

"We had to be strong from the first minute to the last. We approached the game as a unit and it worked out," explained Okwi, who turns out for Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

"We achieved our priority of winning the first game at the tournament. The players worked so hard and created so many chances and I'm happy that we managed to score and win the game," the team's coach added.

The win was widely celebrated by thousands of elated Ugandan on Twitter, led by the head of State.

Congratulations to Uganda Cranes for that emphatic 2-0 victory over DR Congo in their opening game of #AFCON2019. We are confident you will post more positive results as the tournament progresses and the country wishes you success. Well done!

-- Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) June 22, 2019

To @UgandaCranes , you are our representatives in the #AFCON2019 and we believe in you. I know that you have been training hard and the Lord will bless your efforts. We wish you well tomorrow!

-- Janet K Museveni (@JanetMuseveni) June 21, 2019

Congratulations @UgandaCranes for a great start of the #AFCON2019 campaign! We Go; We Go... . pic.twitter.com/P9Kg42mEoc

-- Kifefe Kizza-Besigye (@kizzabesigye1) June 22, 2019

Following this result, Uganda need one against either Zimbabwe or hosts Egypt to be assured of qualification to the next phase of the competition.