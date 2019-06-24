Kenya: 19-Year-Old Girl Stabs Class Eight Pupil to Death in Fight Over Boyfriend

A nineteen-year-old Form Four candidate from Kakamega County has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed to death a Class Eight pupil.

The two girls from Lukose Sub-Location in Khayaga Location are reported to have been fighting over boyfriend on Saturday.

The incident has left villagers in Kakamega East Sub-County in shock.

Kakamega County police commander Mr Bernard Muli said the attacker confronted her victim along a village path and stabbed her in the stomach, accusing her of snatching her boyfriend.

"The Class Eight pupil was on her to a maize milling machine when she was attacked and fatally injured. We have arrested the attacker and she will appear in court on Monday on murder charge," said Mr Muli.

LOVE TRIANGLE

Last week, a student at the Shamberere Technical Training Institute in Kakamega North Sub-County was arraigned in a Kakamega court for the murder of his colleague after a confrontation in a suspected love triangle.

Denis Mwangu did not plead to the murder charge after detectives sought more time to conclude investigations.

In a sworn affidavit, Constable John Kiplagat sought orders to have the suspect detained to enable him finalise investigations into the murder of the student who was stabbed to death after a quarrel with a colleague over a love affair with a female student.

Mr Kiplagat sought more time for medics to conduct a postmortem examination finish recording statements from witnesses.

The suspect is expected to undergo psychiatric examination to determine whether he was fit for trial.

FATAL STABBING

Senior Resident Magistrate Erick Malesi ordered the accused to be detained for 10 days at Kabaras Police Station to enable police finalise investigations.

It is alleged that the accused, armed with a knife, attacked the deceased, stabbing him severally in the chest. He accused him of snatching his girlfriend.

The victim died at Malava Sub-county Hospital, where he had been rushed for treatment. This led to the arrest of the accused.

The incident sparked chaos at the institution after friends of the murdered student, who are also National Youth Service trainees, set upon the attacker.

The case will be mentioned on June 28.